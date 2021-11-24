Shonar Bangla Circus to perform its maiden concert at TSC

"Shonar Bangla Circus" (SBC) is thrilled to announce its first ever solo concert on 25 November to be held at the TSC auditorium, University of Dhaka.

The gates will open at 6pm and the show will begin at 7pm.

Ticket details can be sourced from the band's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/people/Shonar-Bangla-Circus/100042935633917/

"Hyena Express" is a concept album expressing a wide range of human ethos and a poetic journey within that circumference. The album was released on 29 February, 2020. A few days after the release, the news of the global pandemic made them take a back seat in progressing the journey of their musical express.

