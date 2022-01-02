Shironamhin celebrates silver jubilee

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
02 January, 2022, 01:04 pm

Shironamhin celebrates silver jubilee

As a part of the celebration, Shironamhin for the first time will be collaborating with a symphony orchestra team from Mumbai

Shironamhin. Photo: Collected
Shironamhin. Photo: Collected

"Shironamhin", indisputably one of the biggest rock bands of its generation, is all set to celebrate its 25-year milestone.

Although the band officially turned 25 last year, it deferred the celebration owing to the global coronavirus pandemic. 

Shironamhin made a successful debut in 1996 with the album "Jahaji", which won millions of hearts of the Bangla music lovers.

To celebrate the silver jubilee, Shironamhin has planned to organise a year-long event in collaboration with "Brandmyth Experiential", a marketing communication agency formerly known as Brandmyth Communication.

From hiring the best sound panel, sound engineer, photo and videographer to arranging lights and fireworks, Brandmyth Experiential is leaving no stone unturned to make Shirnamhin's performance a massive success.

A series of nationwide events have been organised to heighten the excitement of the celebration.

Song covering competition is expected to be the heart of the events, where music admirers will be able to cover their favourite songs of Shironamhin and win exciting gifts.

 Brandmyth Communication has also come up with an artwork hunt activity called "Aro Ekti Janala" where participants can manifest their thoughts and fondness about their favourite band and win prizes.  

As a part of the celebration, Shironamhin for the first time will be collaborating with a symphony orchestra team from Mumbai. The band members are expected to visit Mumbai multiple times to practice with the orchestra team.

To acknowledge the fans, the band will include one of its fan clubs - "Shironamhin Jahaji" - to its rearranged website.

Moreover, the exclusive behind the scene moments of the year-long events will be captured for the beloved fans of the band.

