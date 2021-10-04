Shakira also in Pandora Papers leak

Colombian pop singer Shakira's name has also been emerged in the list of Pandora Papers leak and revealed how the super wealthy used offshore companies to accrue wealth and make transactions.

The famous singer set up offshore entities in the British Virgin Island to conceal assets, reports The Daily Mail.

But lawyers of the 44-year-old said the singer declared the offshore companies, adding that they did not provide tax advantages.

It comes as the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker is already in a legal wrangle with the Spanish Government, which has accused her of failing to pay taxes in Spain in the years 2012, 2013 and 2014.

A massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations on Sunday that allegedly tie world leaders to secret stores of wealth.

The dump of more than 11.9 million records, amounting to about 2.94 terabytes of data, came five years after the leak known as the "Panama Papers" exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect.