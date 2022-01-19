Shah Rukh Khan returns to Instagram after four months

Glitz

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 03:45 pm

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Instagram after four months

Shah Rukh Khan has posted a TV commercial on Instagram after a four-month-long break from social media. The actor's last post was on Ganesh Chaturthi last year

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Instagram after four months

Shah Rukh Khan has finally returned to Instagram after a four-month-long break. He shared a commercial for an electronic brand on Instagram in which he features with wife Gauri Khan.

The actor had not posted anything on his social media handles ever since their son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case. 

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh shared the commercial on Instagram and wrote, "Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology." The ad opens with Shah Rukh driving a luxury car to reach a lavish bungalow. He makes himself comfortable on a couch and switches on a rollable television which complements the view from his bungalow. Soon after, Gauri also walks in and the two get seated on the couch to watch TV.

The video received more than 6 lakh views within an hour. Shah Rukh's fans were pleased to see him return to social media. A fan said, "The king is back, finally." Another commented, "Very happy to see your post. I love you." One more fan said, "Good to see SRK's post after so long... Love SRK always."

Shah Rukh Khan's last post was on September 19 when he shared a picture of a Ganpati idol and wrote, "May Lord Ganesha's blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from limelight after his 24-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case. The latter was released on bail in October after three weeks in jail.

 

