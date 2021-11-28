Shafin Ahmed bids adieu ‘Miles’

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 01:06 pm

Shafin Ahmed bids adieu ‘Miles’

I was compelled to take the decision of leaving ‘Miles’ as I cannot do any musical work with the current line-up,” shares Shafin Ahmed in a video message

Shafin Ahmed. Photo: Collected
Shafin Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Shafin Ahmed, the lead singer and bassist of popular rock band "Miles" has decided to leave the band after being its crucial member since 1979.

The singer announced the news of his departure from his Facebook page.

"I want to discuss a few things with all of you, I have been walking with 'Miles' since 1979 and have given my heart and soul to the band for many years. Many of you are aware of my contribution to Miles. Earlier this year, I was compelled to take the decision of leaving 'Miles' as I cannot do any musical work with the current line-up," shares Shafin Ahmed in a video message.

However, the beloved singer assured fans that he would continue his musical work like before but he will not be a part of "Miles".

"You will still find me on stage, in the studio, in recording," adds Shafin.

However, the singer also hoped that the name of miles will not be misused.

"We have celebrated 40 years of Miles. If we [current line-up] cannot work together, I believe it would be best if we halt doing any work in future under the banner of Miles".

The singer signed off saying "I hope no one else will use the name Miles."

Fans were baffled by the news. Most of them urged the band to reunite and continue their legacy as it would be impossible to carry on without Shafin Ahmed who has been a part of it for almost four decades.

While others expressed the view that though they would deeply miss Shafin Ahmed, they still want Miles to carry on.

 

