Shadhin Music wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2020'

Glitz

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 01:31 pm

Related News

Shadhin Music wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2020'

Shadhin Music with its biggest content catalogue is offering free and paid versions in both audio and video music content

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 01:31 pm
Shadhin Music wins &#039;BASIS National ICT Awards 2020&#039;. Photo: Courtesy
Shadhin Music wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2020'. Photo: Courtesy

Popular Bangladeshi Music Streaming startup 'Shadin Music' has won the coveted BASIS National ICT Awards 2020 in the category of "Consumer Media and Entertainment."

The award was presented to the Chief Executive Officer of Shadhin Music, Sabirul Haque by the special guest and State Minister for ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, read a press release.

Shadhin Music was launched back in December 2019 as a music streaming service for music lovers to showcase a great range of Bengali songs.

Shadhin Music with its biggest content catalogue is offering free and paid versions in both audio and video music content.  Shadhin Music has several exclusive podcasts and none other music application at this moment offering podcasts.  

It has innovative features including; Lyrics, Offline Download option for both audio and video, adaptive streaming, the timestamp for the podcast, night mode, recommendation engine independent user wise etc.

For these valuable contributions to the community of Bangladesh and its citizens, the award and accreditation committee of BASIS considered Shadhin Music as one of the rightful achievers of the BASIS National ICT Awards 2020.

BASIS National ICT Awards is an annual program of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and organizing programme since 2017. The objective of the BASIS National ICT Awards is to provide recognition for outstanding achievements.

Shadhin Music / 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

21h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

23h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business