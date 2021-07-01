Shadhin Music wins 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2020'

Popular Bangladeshi Music Streaming startup 'Shadin Music' has won the coveted BASIS National ICT Awards 2020 in the category of "Consumer Media and Entertainment."

The award was presented to the Chief Executive Officer of Shadhin Music, Sabirul Haque by the special guest and State Minister for ICT Division, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, read a press release.

Shadhin Music was launched back in December 2019 as a music streaming service for music lovers to showcase a great range of Bengali songs.

Shadhin Music with its biggest content catalogue is offering free and paid versions in both audio and video music content. Shadhin Music has several exclusive podcasts and none other music application at this moment offering podcasts.

It has innovative features including; Lyrics, Offline Download option for both audio and video, adaptive streaming, the timestamp for the podcast, night mode, recommendation engine independent user wise etc.

For these valuable contributions to the community of Bangladesh and its citizens, the award and accreditation committee of BASIS considered Shadhin Music as one of the rightful achievers of the BASIS National ICT Awards 2020.

BASIS National ICT Awards is an annual program of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and organizing programme since 2017. The objective of the BASIS National ICT Awards is to provide recognition for outstanding achievements.