‘Seinfeld’ streaming on Netflix, but not the full frame

Seinfeld can now be streamed on Netflix but the move is already coming with its own set of issues.

After months of anticipation, instead of the show's now-vintage 4:3 aspect ratio, Netflix enlarged the series to fit the modern widescreen ratio of 16:9. Because of that, some of the show has been cut out of the replay.

While this typically wouldn't be such a major issue, some fans have noticed the new ratio has dire consequences for one episode late in the show's run.

In an example that's now going viral across social media, the aspect ratio has removed a pothole that Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and George (Jason Alexander) discuss at length in the season eight episode 'The Pothole'.

The only problem is, the pothole is nowhere to be found, and George is seen complaining about a phantom road break off-screen.

