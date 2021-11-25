Scream: “It’s always someone you know”

Glitz

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Scream is slated to release on 14 January

Scream. Photo: Collected
Scream. Photo: Collected

The official Twitter handle of "Scream" on Wednesday unveiled a new motion poster with the tagline "It's always someone you know" for the upcoming fifth instalment of the franchise to be released in January.

The motion picture shows all the lead characters' faces superimposed on a knife drenched in blood while the killer behind the ghost facemask stays behind them.

The chanting of the dialogues of each character plays in the background of the motion picture.

The tagline "It's always someone you know" is emphasized in red colour.

The first film of the franchise was released in 1996, while "Scream 2" debuted just a year later and "Scream 3" hit the theatres in 2000.

An anthology TV spinoff ran for three seasons until 2019, reports Collider.

Twenty five years later after the first film, original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, reprise their roles in the upcoming film alongside a list of newcomers including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid among others.

The film slated to release on 14 January is surprisingly named "Scream" instead of Scream 5.

The original synopsis of the upcoming film reads, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

Scream. Photo: Twitter
Scream. Photo: Twitter

 

