Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

Glitz

BSS
04 September, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 01:22 pm

Related News

Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

One of the most hotly anticipated sci-fi blockbusters in years was finally set to land on Friday

BSS
04 September, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 01:22 pm
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Photo: Collected
Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Photo: Collected

One of the most hotly anticipated sci-fi blockbusters in years was finally set to land on Friday, as the world premiere of "Dune" arrived at the Venice Film Festival.

Journalists and industry folk were ordered to hand in their phones to prevent any shots from leaking out from the screenings.

Meanwhile, fans prepared for a cavalcade of stars to descend on Venice's glitzy Lido island, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Javier Bardem.

With a $165-million budget and a critically adored director in Canadian Denis Villeneuve, hopes are high that the film can shake the curse that has attached to previous attempts to adapt the landmark 1960s novel.

Through hits like "Sicario" and "Arrival", Villeneuve has put himself alongside Christopher Nolan as one of the rare directors who can deliver deadly serious cinema that also pulls in the punters.

He has also proved his worth to sci-fi fans with "Blade Runner 2049", a lauded sequel to the Ridley Scott classic.

The build-up has not been all roses, with the release delayed by almost a year due to the pandemic.

Villeneuve has also clashed with Warner Bros over its decision to release the film on streaming platforms at the same time as cinemas.

He told Total Film that decision was "ridiculous", saying: "The best way I can compare it is to drive a speedboat in your bathtub."

The film is playing out of competition at Venice, which has a particularly starry line-up on Friday, with Kristen Stewart also premiering her biopic of Princess Diana, "Spencer".

- Giant worms -

Set many millennia in the future, "Dune" follows the tribal battles for control of "spice", a drug that extends life and delivers prophetic powers, on the inhospitable planet of Arrakis, which also happens to be infested with giant worms.

The brainchild of author Frank Herbert, "Dune" was first published in 1965 and became a six-volume space opera of massive influence, not least on "Star Wars".

"It is the biggest-selling and most-read science fiction novel ever, but also the most commented upon and the most studied," said Renaud Guillemin, an eminent member of France's community of "Duniens".

"It was the prototype for the sort of world-building universe in science fiction books, with their own coherence, references, and foundations," said Guillemain, comparing it to what "Lord of the Rings" did for fantasy.

Some of the images and ideas have also become sci-fi staples, including its giant sandworms (hello "Tremors"), suits that recycle sweat, or the Bene Gesserit, an order of female martial arts experts with thought-control powers.

Fans also praise its visionary edge, anticipating debates over global warming and the impact of technology.

Despite its ready-made audience and clear cinematic potential, previous transfers to the film have been famously difficult.

An attempt by horror auteur David Lynch in the 1980s turned into an expensive and catastrophic flop.

A previous attempt by cult Franco-Chilean film-maker Alejandro Jodorowsky fell apart after four years of work.

 

 

 

 

 

Dune / sci-fi movie / Hollywood / Venice festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates