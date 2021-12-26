Salman Khan gets bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse ahead of birthday

Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel. The actor was at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday on Monday.

He was taken to a hospital and discharged on Sunday itself. As per a PTI report that quoted sources, the snake bit his hand on Saturday night, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai.

"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor said. He is back at his Panvel farmhouse now.

He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.