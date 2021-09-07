Salman, Akshay, Ajay among 38 sued for disclosing rape victim’s name

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 05:10 pm

A case has been filed against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and 35 other celebrities for disclosing the name of a rape victim on their social media handles

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan. Photo: Collected
Delhi based lawyer has filed a case against the celebrities recently, reports E Times.

Four brutes raped and brutally burned alive a doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad, two years ago.

Many celebrities took to their social media account to pen their shock at the harrowing incident. However, a Delhi-based lawyer Gaurav Gulati has filled a case against of the celebrities who have used the name of the victim in public while voicing their shock or condolences. The lawyer requested immediate arrest of those celebrities alleging that they failed to fulfill social responsibility.

Rakul Preet Singh. Photo: Collected
According to an entertainment portal, a case has been filed against Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others.

Farhan Akhtar. Photo: Collected
It is forbidden to reveal or use the name of rape victim in any platform. Hence, the lawyer Gaurav Gulati has filed a petition at the Tees Hazari Court.

