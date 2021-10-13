Salim Khan wants Amitabh Bachchan to retire

Writer Salim Khan, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has said that Amitabh Bachchan should retire now as he has achieved a lot.

Salim and Amitabh have worked together in more than 10 films.

Salim Khan told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "Amitabh Bachchan should retire now. He has achieved all that he had to in this life. One should keep a few years of life for oneself as well. Amitabh Bachchan has played a brilliant innings professionally. He has done good work so he must free himself from the race. He must take a graceful retirement."

Salim then explained that the system of retirement exists so that a person may spend a few years living life according to his/her wishes. The starting years are spent in studying and learning stuff, then you have the responsibilities of family, he added. "For example, my world is limited now. All the people I go on walks with are from non-filmy backgrounds."

The writer also said, "Amitabh Bachchan was the hero who could play an angry young man, he still is. However, there are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now. Our films have improved technically, the music and action have improved but we do not have good scripts."

Salim Khan first worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1973 film Zanjeer that also featured Pran and Jaya Bachchan. Together, they have delivered hits such as Sholay, Deewar, Majboor, Don Trishul, Kaala Paththar and Dostana, among many others.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 79th birthday on Monday and he thanked fans and well-wishers for their love. He wrote on his blog, "It is impossible to measure the love and affection from the Ef (extended family) and the well-wishers on the DAY of the 11th October, and impossible too to gauge the repay of this huge debt of gratitude.. I see all and feel all and read them well.. and it shall not be possible to respond to them individually, so I give my attention to this medium and and say to all..the gracious indebtedness of all that you do for me .. humbled and filled with the will of the love of all …"