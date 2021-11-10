‘Rohingya’ by Wahiduzzaman Diamond: A film on Rohingya Issue

Syed Wahiduzzaman Diamond is known for making films on various contemporary issues. His next upcoming film is based on the Rohingya issue, which waits for a release.

However, the movie 'Rohingya' already got uncut censor clearance.

National Film Award-winning producer Wahiduzzaman Diamond started production of this film in 2017, and it was supposed to be released in 2020. But the plan was thwarted by Corona. Let's get to know the details of the Rohingya movie.

Background and storyline

Diamond scripted the film in 2012, and he had a plan to go to Myanmar and shoot the movie among the Rohingyas. But at that time, Kofi Annan went to inspect the condition of Rohingyas and faced obstacles. Seeing that incident, Diamond backed away from the plan.

However, when the Rohingyas of Myanmar started being persecuted again in 2016, they started taking refuge in Bangladesh. Therefore, the screenplay of Diamond's film has also changed.

Seeing this situation of Rohingyas, he started shooting in the country and changed the story too.

The shooting of the film started in September 2017 at Ukhia Camp in Cox's Bazar. The movie was filmed in various places, including Naf River, Shahpari Island, and Teknaf. The set of Myanmar is made in the Ukhia camp, and scenes of the Myanmar part are captured there.

Wahiduzzaman Diamond's film 'Rohingya' is about the inhuman torture and killing of Rohingyas in Rakhine, Myanmar. The film depicts the real-life of their miserable lives. Further, the director also tried to portray the role of the international media in the film. However, along with ethnic issues, personal tragedy will also emerge here. For example, the separation of two siblings and the tragic consequences of one in the end.

The Rohingya crisis has not emerged in one day, and it has a long due history. Therefore, this crisis is now an international issue. Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi's role in the Rohingya crisis, has been highlighted in the film and the report of the commission formed by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. The role of the United Nations has also been highlighted. The film is co-produced by Shabnam Shehnaz Chowdhury and Diamond.

Director Diamond has almost finished the work of the Rohingya film. The dubbing of the film is also in the final stage. The team will continue the work of the final editing. This film is a manifestation of the systematic plan, various researches on the story, thoughts on the construction style, and its conscious aspirations to realize the dream cherished for a long time.

Now the movie got uncut clearance from the censor board, and Diamond is preparing for release any week in December as he believes no occasion is required for such movies.

Casts of the Rohingya Movie

Arshi is playing the role of a Rohingya woman in the movie. Arshi has been captured on camera by the director on her first journey as a Rohingya girl in remote hilly areas, including Naf River and Shahpari Island. There are also Mintu, Shreya, Brishti, Tanjid, Omar Ayaz Oni, Sagar, Tauhid, Hayatuzzaman, Suchi, Golam Rabbani, Inam Ahmed, and others.

Arshi Hossain came into the limelight when poster design was released on social media last year. Arshi has played the role of 'Asiya,' the representative of Rohingyas expelled from the Rakhine State of Myanmar. The poster design has been done focusing on her. After the publication of the poster design, it can be said that those involved in the film industry got a little shaken, and Arshi Hossain came to the discussion.

Arshi Hossain is the new face in the Dhaka movie. Two of Arshi's movies, 'Shottikarer Manush' and 'Baje Chele: The Loafer,' have already been released. The Rohingya film will be a milestone in her career. She has been working on three more movies, 'Banglar Dorpon,' 'Pushpo Alo,' and 'Shobuj Chaya.' Apart from working on movies, Arshi has appeared in different commercials.

About the Director Syed Wahiduzzaman Diamond

Diamond is a Bangladeshi drama, film director, and thoughtful filmmaker. He made his debut by directing dramas. He later made films, and his first film was 'Nacholer Rani,' which was released in 2006. It was based on the 1950's Nachol Peasant Santal Rebellion. His second film Gangajatra was released in 2009, starred Ferdous Ahmed, Poppy, Shimla, and Syeda Wahida Sabrina. In 2010, he was awarded the Atandra Padak by the Atandra Sanskritik Sangsad in Kolkata for directing the films Nacholer Rani and Gangajatra. Due to his outstanding direction of Gangajatra, Diamond won the Best Director and Best Storyteller award at the National Film Awards. The film also won eight awards at the 2014 Bacchus Awards.

Later in 2013, he made 'Antardhan,' which was based on the story of the catastrophe of the fishermen of Padma due to climate change. The film stars Ferdous Ahmed as a lead role, Nipun and Syeda Wahida Sabrina. The film won a National Film Award in one category.

In 2018 he directed 'Bashpasnan,' starring Kolkata-based actor Samadarshi Dutt and Bangladeshi actress Irene Sultana.

Can Rohingya film make an impact to provide a solution to the issues?

As a filmmaker, Syed Wahiduzzaman Diamond can only point out the problems, not the solutions. Coming up with a solution will be the responsibility of the government and the United Nations, and other international organizations. But, the movie will provide an overview to the people who don't have in-person experience with the issue. For the last 3-4 years, Rohingya has been one of the most talked-about issues globally, and most of the first world nations have eyes on it. Hence, the film might open the eyes of many. Since the movie focused on the real struggle of the Rohingyas and the role of international mediatory and media, it is expected that the movie can portray some impact.