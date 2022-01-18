Riverdale star Lili Reinhart opens up about body image struggles

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart opened up about her recent struggles with body image, slamming toxic beauty standards and encouraging appreciation of one's body.

Reinhart, the American actress best known for portraying Betty Cooper on 'Riverdale', remains open and honest about the downfalls of the industry and her personal struggles despite a flourishing acting career.

In a series of Instagram stories, Reinhart opened up about her struggles with body image in hopes of helping others who face similar struggles. She also expressed solidarity for innumerable others who also struggle with their body image.

Reinhart revealed that her struggles have become more severe recently, leading to obsessive thoughts of her body and weight.

She admitted that a lot of her struggles come from being in an industry that promotes toxic beauty standards, such as that there is only one size a woman should be.

However, Reinhart also recognizes how much her body has been through in life, making it even more heartbreaking for her to feel anything besides love towards it.

While Reinhart's posts offer hope by normalizing the conversation around body image, it does also raise some concerns. She made very strong points on the topic of Hollywood's toxic beauty standards.

Actresses and models face the brunt of the toxicity, being pressured to remain thin to maintain their jobs. Meanwhile, viewers often only see one body type being projected as beautiful from the industry.