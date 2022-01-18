Riverdale star Lili Reinhart opens up about body image struggles

Glitz

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 11:49 am

Related News

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart opens up about body image struggles

Reinhart, the American actress best known for portraying Betty Cooper on ‘Riverdale’, remains open and honest about the downfalls of the industry and her personal struggles despite a flourishing acting career

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 11:49 am
Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in Riverdale. Photo: Collected
Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in Riverdale. Photo: Collected

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart opened up about her recent struggles with body image, slamming toxic beauty standards and encouraging appreciation of one's body. 

Reinhart, the American actress best known for portraying Betty Cooper on 'Riverdale', remains open and honest about the downfalls of the industry and her personal struggles despite a flourishing acting career.

In a series of Instagram stories, Reinhart opened up about her struggles with body image in hopes of helping others who face similar struggles. She also expressed solidarity for innumerable others who also struggle with their body image. 

Reinhart revealed that her struggles have become more severe recently, leading to obsessive thoughts of her body and weight. 

She admitted that a lot of her struggles come from being in an industry that promotes toxic beauty standards, such as that there is only one size a woman should be. 

However, Reinhart also recognizes how much her body has been through in life, making it even more heartbreaking for her to feel anything besides love towards it. 

While Reinhart's posts offer hope by normalizing the conversation around body image, it does also raise some concerns. She made very strong points on the topic of Hollywood's toxic beauty standards. 

Actresses and models face the brunt of the toxicity, being pressured to remain thin to maintain their jobs. Meanwhile, viewers often only see one body type being projected as beautiful from the industry. 

Lili Reinhart / Riverdale / body positivity / Hollywood's toxic beauty standard / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

32m | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

2h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

4h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

1h | Videos
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Moharaj passes away

2h | Videos
Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

Butterfly lights on the streets of Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

Wonder mosque in Lakshmipur | Assalam Mosque

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre