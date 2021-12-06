‘Riverdale’ to pay respect to Archie Comics for the show’s 100th episode

The teen-drama that took off in January 2017 has been portraying the dark sides of the Archie Comics world

Riverdale. Photo: Collected
'Riverdale' season six started on 16 November embarking on a five-episode event called 'Rivervale.'  

The last episode five of the event is set to pay respect to Archie Comics. The episode will debut on 14 December, titled, 'Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox.' 

In the episode, the show also brings back Ethel Muggs, played by Shannon Purser. Moreover, Major Curda and Lochlyn Munro will also be back to play Hal Cooper and Dilton Doiley. And the episode will be the end of the 'Rivervale' event. 

The characters of the show are dressed according to their characters in the comics. One of the many images show Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa dressed in the iconic Betty, Archie and Veronica attire. 

The teen-drama that took off in January 2017 has been portraying the dark sides of the world and the leads of the Archie Comics in fusion to the contemporary time.

As revealed by Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, Riverdale will have seven seasons and will not go beyond, which means fans have some time left to expect more mysteries and thrills from the show. 

