Rihanna withdraws legal case against her father

Rihanna withdraws a legal case against her father before they were due to meet in court.

Rihanna, who become officially a billionaire, had accused her father, Ronald Fenty, of misusing her name to gain profit from his entertainment company. The pop star sued her father in 2019 for misleading advertisements and invasion of privacy.

Rihanna mentioned that her father attempted to book her an overseas tour without her permission.

Rihanna dismissed the case against her father on Tuesday. They were due to meet the court on 22nd September. She reportedly settled for out-of-court settlements with her father.

Roby Rihanna Fenty, popularly known as Rihanna filed the case in 2019, saying "Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf.", reports BBC.

In 2017, Rihanna's father founded Fenty entertainment with Moses Perkins and falsely claimed that the company was affiliated with Rihanna.

She alleged her father is trying to get the benefit 'Fenty' trademark and open chains of boutiques and restaurants without her acknowledgment.

Ronald Fenty allegedly wanted to claim billions of dollars from third parties by falsely assuring that they are acting on behalf of the pop star.

The lawsuit filed by Rihanna said Fenty entertainment attempted to book a 15-day tour worth USD 15 million with Latin America and many other tours without her acknowledgment.

Activities of her father and her business partner, Ronald Fenty, can stir "serious irreparable injury" to her brand, said Rihanna.

The pop star had a strained relationship with her father in the past as he struggled with drug addiction.

Presently, neither Rihanna nor her father passed any comments about the case.