Release of 'Shaan' postponed

As the Omicron variant of the ongoing COVID-19 is slowly but surely affecting lives in Bangladesh, the much-anticipated police action thriller film 'Shaan's theatrical release got postponed on Wednesday.

This came as a shock to many as the announcement came just after the day of 'Shaan's gala press meet on Tuesday night in the capital.

When contacted, 'Shaan's director M Raahim told UNB that the team had taken this decision after evaluating the present situation of the Omicron variant and its latest surge in the country.

"Yes, that's true. We had to take this decision, considering the current circumstances. As heartbroken as we all currently are, we took this decision because we don't want to see our audience taking any risk to watch 'Shaan' in the theatres," Raahim told UNB.

When this correspondent asked if there's any tentative plan to release the film on any OTT platform in the near future, Raahim told UNB that everyone in the 'Shaan' team wants the movie to hit the theatres first, as it was made to cater the theatre-based moviegoers and satisfy their cravings to see a complete action thriller on the big screen.

"This is my debut film for which I have been working and waiting for over three years now, so you understand my emotional situation at this moment. We really became this close to experience the big release together, but considering the current circumstances I can surely say that I am all in for this decision as it was made for the safety of our beloved moviegoers. We really want to see their reactions at the theatres, and we are hoping for a better future at this moment," Raahim told UNB.

On Wednesday night, 'Shaan's digital team announced the decision through a post on the film's official Facebook page.

"We deeply respect the anticipation of our beloved fans, who have been waiting for so long to watch 'Shaan'. That being said, the first priority of team 'Shaan' is our audience and their wellbeing, during this challenging period. We must ensure our victory against the Omicron variant, and to accomplish that we need to keep fighting with patience in the upcoming days, so we are postponing and rescheduling the release date of 'Shaan' for now," the Facebook post said.

Produced by Filman Entertainment, 'Shaan' is based on true incident of breathtaking operations against human trafficking. Azad Khan, Superintendent of Bangladesh Police, wrote the story of the film.