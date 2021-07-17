'Rehana' wins hearts, award slips out of hand

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 11:46 am

Rehana Maryam Noor team at the Cannes Film festival. Photo: Collected
Rehana Maryam Noor team at the Cannes Film festival. Photo: Collected

The 74th Cannes Film Festival announced the winners of its Un Certain Regard section yesterday and while Abdullah Mohammad Saad's "Rehana Maryam Noor" could not win any awards, it surely won the hearts of the Cannes audience. 

"Rehana Maryam Noor" is the first Bangladeshi feature and the only South Asian film to have been selected in the Un Certain Regard section. 

The Un Certain Regard section had 6 titles which were presented to the winners on 16 July ad they are: Best Film, Best Director, Best Performance, Jury Prize, Special Jury Prize, and Coup de Cœur Award. The ceremony took place at the Debussy Theatre.

Saad's "Rehana Maryam Noor" may have lost the award but its screen presence was felt all over International platforms. The movie premiered on July 7 at the Cannes festival received a standing ovation from the audience.

International media like Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Screendaily, Franc24, Ndtv, Times of India have also praised the movie for its hard-hitting concept.

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhon posted pictures of her gown at the award ceremony. The actress donned a mesmerizing red muslin flowy jumpsuit gown. 

Badhon captioned the post saying, "A Chinese traveller to Bengal in the seventh century had aptly described the fabric Dhaka Muslin as, "the light vapours of dawn". I could not think of donning any other fabric today. For the Un Certain Regards Awards Ceremony, I am proud to be showcasing a glamourous, red, muslin, flowy jumpsuit gown from team Azaaraz by Shumie. Shumie has made magic with red Muslin. I feel ready to conquer the world today!"

Rehana Mariyam Noor centers around a medical college teacher, Rehana, who happens to be a witness of an unfortunate incident on her way home. She decides to fight the system while going against all odds.

The cast of the film includes Azmeri Haque Badhon, Afia Zahin, Kazi Sami Hasan, and Tuhin Tajimul, among others.

The Un Certain Regard winners of 2021 are as follows:

Special Mention

"Noche De Fuego" (Prayers for the Stolen), Tatiana Huezo

Prize of Originality

"Lamb", Vladimir Johannsson

Prize of Courage

"La Civil", Teodora Ana Mihai

Ensemble Prize

"Bonne Mere", Hafsia Herzi

Jury Prize

"Great Freedom", Sebastian Meise

Grand Prize

"Unclenching The Fists", Kira Kovalenko

