Rehana Maryam Noor receives uncut censor certificate

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 07:07 pm

"Educated people who has good taste in films will like ‘Rehana Maryum Noor’ more", said Censor Board member and note actor Aruna Biswas

Still image from the movie &quot;Rehana Maryam Noor.&quot; Photo: Collected
Still image from the movie "Rehana Maryam Noor." Photo: Collected

Director Abdullah Mohammad Saad's second feature film "Rehana Maryam Noor" has received uncensored clearance from the members of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board.

Censor Board member and noted actor Aruna Biswas confirmed the news to the Business Standard.

"I have seen the movie yesterday (September 15), educated people who has good taste in films will like 'Rehana Maryum Noor' more," said Aruna.

Due to the pandemic, the film industry is already suffering due to lack of content, she said, adding that the release of 'Rehana Maryum Noor' in theatres will be fruitful as it holds the excitement of people.

"If a film does not fall under certain clauses and does not hurt the sentiments of any group, Bangladesh film censor board is bound to give its approval for the film," added Aruna. 

The film was submitted to the Bangladesh film Censor Board for approval on Sunday and it received the uncensored clearance on Wednesday.

'Rehana Maryam Noor' officially became the first Bangladeshi film to be officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival. Azmeri Haque Badhon starrer film made headlines after receiving a standing ovation at Cannes.

The film is also selected at the debate section of the London Film Festival. 'Rehana Maryam Noor' has been nominated at Busan International film festival alongside two other Bangladeshi films; Mostafa Sarwar Faroki's 'No Land's Man' and Mohammad Rabbi Mridha's 'Payer Tolay Mati Nei.'

 

