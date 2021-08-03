Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assaulting a woman

Glitz

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 04:52 pm

Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assaulting a woman

Dizzee from East London caught the limelight after his first solo album release Boy in the corner

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 04:52 pm
Dizzie Rascal. Photo: Collected
Dizzie Rascal. Photo: Collected

36-year-old English rapper Dylan Kwabena Mills MBE, known by stage Dizzee Rascal, is accused of assaulting a woman.

The Metropolitan Police confirms, "Dyan Mills, 36, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June.

According to police reports, a woman at the property has suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Dizzee from East London caught the limelight after his first solo album release Boy in the corner.

Dizzee is allegedly charged under his real name for assaulting women is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 3 September, reports BBC.

According to Dizzee's website, he is due to perform at South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Park several dates in August.
 

Rapper Dizzee Rascal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

6m | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

21h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house