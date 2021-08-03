Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assaulting a woman

36-year-old English rapper Dylan Kwabena Mills MBE, known by stage Dizzee Rascal, is accused of assaulting a woman.

The Metropolitan Police confirms, "Dyan Mills, 36, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June.

According to police reports, a woman at the property has suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Dizzee from East London caught the limelight after his first solo album release Boy in the corner.

Dizzee is allegedly charged under his real name for assaulting women is expected to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on 3 September, reports BBC.

According to Dizzee's website, he is due to perform at South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Park several dates in August.

