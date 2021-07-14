Ranbir Kapoor to play Sourav Ganguly in biopic

BCCI president and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that a biopic will be made soon about his life.

The biopic will be made under a big banner-production house with a budget of around Rs 200 to 250 crore, reports News 18.

"Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything," Ganguly told News18.

According to sources, Ranbir Kapoor is the 'potential choice' to play the role of Dada.

Sources say that the script is currently being written. The production house has had multiple meetings with Sourav Ganguly.

Ganguly himself has mentioned Ranbir's name but there are two more actors on the list as well. The entire journey of Sourav Ganguly - till he becomes BCCI president - will be captured in the biopic. There is no information available as to when the movie might be released.

Ganguly's will be the latest biopic on cricketers; MS Dhoni's biopic was a super hit, while former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had his too. There was also a documentary movie on Sachin Tendulkar.

Currently, a movie is being made about India's 1983 World Cup victory, where Ranveer Singh is playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Work is also underway on biopics of Indian women cricketers like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.