Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekhaa

Glitz

Hindustan Times
16 November, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 12:09 pm

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are married after dating each other for 11 years

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have tied the knot.
Actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa are married after dating each other for 11 years. The couple tied the knot in Chandigarh on Monday.

Sharing the first photos from their wedding, Rajkummar wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Actor Priyanka Chopra was among the first ones to comment on the picture. "I'm not crying you are crying! Congratulations wohoooo," she wrote. Actor Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations, both of you look beautiful."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally tying the knot this month. The couple got engaged on Saturday in a ceremony which had white as the theme for the night. While Rajkummar got down on knees to propose to Patralekhaa, she too asked him to marry her. Rajkummar kept it simple in a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket &...

Patralekhaa also shared pictures from the wedding. "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever," she wrote.

Priyanka added a comment on Patralekhaa's post as well. "Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations," she wrote. Taapsee Pannu wrote, "You both make 'me at for each other' feel actually real! Congratulations." Aparshakti Khurana wrote, "Congratulationssss. This is so so so special. Sorry couldn't make it. See you guys very very sooon."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got engaged on Saturday at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. They have been in a relationship for a few years now. They had appeared in the 2014 Hansal Mehta film Citylights and also featured in web show Bose: Dead/Alive.

On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar said that when he first met Patralekhaa, she assumed that he is just like his character in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. "She was not talking to me because she thought that I was a cheap man, just like my character," he said. However, they clicked once they started talking.

