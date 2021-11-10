‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Blue Velvet’ star Dean Stockwell dies

Dean Stockwell, an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor has died at the age of 85.

He is best known for the groundbreaking sci-fi shows Quantum Leap and Battlestar Galactica, and David Lynch's noir-fever dream Blue Velvet.

Variety has confirmed the actor's death on Wednesday, reports the Rollingstone.

"Over a sprawling seven-decade career, Stockwell appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows, working with acclaimed directors such as Wim Wenders, David Lynch, Jonathan Demme, Robert Altman, William Friedkin and Francis Ford Coppola", wrote the Washington Post.

Both of Stockwell's parents were performers – mother Elizabeth Stockwell had been a vaudeville player and his father, Harry Stockwell, was both a frequent presence on Broadway and had even voiced Prince Charming in Disney's Snow White.

Dean Stockwell was born in 1936 and started his career just at the age of six with a brief appearance in the Broadway show, The Innocent Voyage.

In 1945 he got his first film roles in The Valley of Decision and Anchors Aweigh; in 1947 he was even awarded a Golden Globe for Best Juvenile Actor for his turn in 1947's Gentleman's Agreement.

He won various awards and accolades throughout his career. He took occasional breaks from acting but was celebrated all the same.

In a 1995 interview with Turner Classic Movies, Stockton was asked what part of his career he was proudest of, and he replied: "I think, staying power. That I'm still doing it, I'm still able to contribute, create after 52 years."