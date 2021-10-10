Proshoon Rahmaan's 'Dhaka Dream' set for release

Director Proshoon Rahmaan's third feature film "Dhaka Dream '' is all set to hit theatres on 22 October, according to the official Facebook page of Bangladhol Ltd.

On Thursday, the first trailer of the film was released, which provides a glimpse of the film's setting and story. The cast of the film features Fazlur Rahman Babu, Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Monira Mithu, Abdullah Rana, Jayita Mahalanobish and Manoj Kumar, among others.

Written and directed by Proshoon Rahman, the film is produced by Imitation Creator. Prominent musician Kumar Biswajit composed two songs for the film, sung by late singer Bari Siddiqui and Momtaz respectively.

"Dhaka Dream" portrays the dreams of unprivileged rural people who come to the metro city, Dhaka, with hopes and dreams of changing their fate.

Niaz Mahbub did the camerawork while it has been edited by Mahfuzul Haque Ashique and Saiful Hoque.

The director's previous films "Sutopa'r Thikana" and "Jonmobhumi" both premiered on the IFFSA Toronto in 2016 and 2019, respectively, and received critical acclaim upon release.