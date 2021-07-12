Prosenjit lauds 'Mohanagar', calls Mosarraf Karim one of the best

Web series 'Mohanagar' has been drawing a lot of praise and appreciation from audiences both in Bangladesh and India with Tollwood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee recently jumping on the bandwagon.

Prosenjit personally called up the director of "Mohanagar "Ashfaque Nipun and congratulated him on producing such brilliant content.

Prosenjit told the Business Standard, "I watched Mohanagar on Hoichoi and was so overwhelmed with emotions that I had to find his number and personally congratulate him for producing such a wonderful series."

"Mohanagar is one of best series that I have watched in Bangla and Mosharraf Karim as OC Harun was simply spectacular. I have seen his works before and I can say without a doubt that he is one of the finest actors in both the Bengals."

Extending his admiration for the entire Mohanagar team, he said, "The performance of the entire cast was amazing and I can't wait to see more of such works."

Prosenjit was also full of praises when it came to the director as well.

"I can't wait to see more such fine works by Nipun and I am simply waiting for the day when he will try his hands in directing for the silver screen. I am pretty sure everybody will remember his work."

The crime thriller series "Mohanagar", written and directed by Ashfaque Nipun, was released on the streaming platform Hoichoi on 25 June. The series stars. Apart from Mosharraf Karim, the series also stars Zakia Bari Mamo as Shahana Huda, Shamol Mawla as Afnan Chowdhury, Mostafizur Noor Imran as Moloy Kumar and Khairul Basar as Abir Hasan.