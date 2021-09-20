Promoting Jatra: Artists gather at Shilpakala Academy

A get-together of Jatra artists aiming to promote Jatra, a popular traditional performing art form of the country, was held at the Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on Saturday.

Around one hundred Jatra artists from different cultural organisations including Bangladesh Jatra Federation, Jatra Shilpo Unnayan Parishad, Bangladesh Jatrashilpo Malik Somiti and others gathered at the theater hall in a festive mood.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy director general, Liaquat Ali Lucky also joined the event virtually and urged everyone to work together to flourish the traditional Jatra.

Shilpakala Academy will also organise Jatra festivals on national and divisional levels, he said.

Jatra artists thanked Liaquat Ali Lucky for encouraging the Jatra artists and launching 'Jatra programme against Covid-19' which will benefit at least 3,000 artists across the county.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has been arranging this festival regularly for promoting the traditional performing art form across the country.

Bangladesh Jatra Shilpo Unnayan Parishad president, Milon Kanti Dey, Bangladesh Jatra Federation president, Tapos Serker, general secretary, Advocate Hasan Kabir Shahin, Bangladesh Jatrashilpo Malik Somiti president, Mosarraf Hosain and general secretary, Swapon Pande and joint general secretary, MA Mannan were present among other artists.