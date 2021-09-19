Production rolls for ‘Jean Kay 1971’

Glitz

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 03:49 pm

JK 1971 poster at the press conference . Photo: Collected
JK 1971 poster at the press conference . Photo: Collected

About 50 years ago on December 3rd 1971 at 11:50 am, a young French man named Jean Kay hijacked a plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Paris, France to deliver 20 tonnes of medicine to Bangladeshi refugees.

"Bhubanmajhi" and "Gondi" famed director Fakhrul Arefeen Khan is making a documentary titled "Jean Kay 1971" highlighting this contribution of Jean Kay for the liberation war of Bangladesh. The film will be made in the English language. 

The filming of "Jean Kay 1971" started in Pailan Studio of West Bengal on September 18.

American actor Francisco Raymond and two other Russians actors have participated in the first day of the shoot.  Subhra Sourav Das will essay the title character Jean Kay. Legendary actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Indranil and 36 other people will act in the film.

"Though Jean Kay was trapped in that plane due to the shrewd officers, he was able to deliver 20 tonnes of medicines for the freedom lovers of our country", added he.  

"This is the first international project for Gorai Films. I hope I will do justice to the film made on the historical friend of our country,"said the producer.

