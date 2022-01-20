Priyam Archi set to play yet another unusual role in Nirban

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
20 January, 2022, 12:52 pm

Priyam Archi set to play yet another unusual role in Nirban

Priyam Archi. Photo: Collected
Ever since her debut, young actress Priyam Archi has played many prominent roles on the silver screen. From playing the challenging role of a girl struggling with her family in a flooded village, to playing a female footballer, Priyam has been experimenting with different roles on each occasion. Currently, she is all set to act in another experimental role in the upcoming movie 'Nirban'. 

Earlier, she drew attention as a female footballer in the serial 'Icchedana', produced by UNDP and Asiatic. Besides, Priyam Archi's film 'Payer Tolay Mati Nai' was screened in the 52nd  International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the oldest film festival in the subcontinent, held in Goa, India, last month. 

The actress said her new film Nirban is completely different.

"Nirban is the story of a girl searching for herself through a real and psychological journey. The way this journey is presented in the story made me interested in working in the movie. Currently, Nirban's preparations are underway; with shooting set to begin in February."

In the meantime, the movie's website has been launched. Other cast and crew have also been finalised.

The director of the film Asif Islam said, "Nirban is actually a journey of self-discovery. It was  a pleasure for us to cast Priyam for this journey. I believe she will be able to portray the character appropriately. '

He also said, "we are fully prepared for the shooting. We will begin shooting at the end of winter."

The crew want to wrap up the shooting as early as possible to arrange screenings at various international film festivals.  

