Pritom Ahmed to star in ‘Sherlock'

Glitz

Popular actor and singer Pritom Ahmed is all set to star in "Sherlock", the popular BBC TV series. 

The actor has shared the news on his Facebook account.

"Arthur Conan Doyle created the character of famous British consulting private detective in 1914. Filmmakers all around the world have an intense interest in the detective who live in 221/B Baker Street," wrote Pritom Ahmed.

"I always wanted to visit Sherlock Homes' museum but never thought I would be a part of it," he added. 

Pritom Ahmed clarified that he will not be playing the titular character of Sherlock Homes but will essay a prominent role in the upcoming project. 

Pritom Ahmed became the talk of the town after starring in Netflix's colossal hit series about the British Royal family "The Crown." 

