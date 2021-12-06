Prince William reveals taste for AC/DC in podcast

Glitz

BSS/AFP
06 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 04:21 pm

Related News

Prince William reveals taste for AC/DC in podcast

The celebrity podcast project aims to encourage people to walk more and reap mental health benefits

BSS/AFP
06 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 04:21 pm
The celebrity podcast project aims to encourage people to walk more and reap mental health benefits Photo: BSS/AFP
The celebrity podcast project aims to encourage people to walk more and reap mental health benefits Photo: BSS/AFP

Britain's Prince William has revealed himself as an unlikely headbanger in a podcast in which he talks of his love for Australian hardrockers AC/DC.

The song featured on "Prince William: Time To Walk", recorded for Apple, in which he gives an audio walking tour around the Sandringham royal estate in east England and plays his favorite tracks.

The prince said that he listens to the band's driving 1990 anthem "Thunderstruck" to ease himself into the working week.

"There's nothing better on a Monday morning, when you're bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get back into the grind of the week," said the second-in-line to the throne.

William also talked of his mother, Princess Diana, cranking up the volume on U.S. singer Tina Turner's 1980s-era hit "The Best" to alleviate anxiety driving him and Harry back to boarding school after holidays.

"My mother, she'd be driving along, singing along at the top of her voice" in a "real family moment", he said, adding that the police protection officer in the car with them would sometimes join in.

The celebrity podcast project aims to encourage people to walk more and reap mental health benefits.

The father of three also talked about his children, saying Princess Charlotte, six, loves dancing to Colombian star Shakira's 2010 song "Waka Waka" with "a lot of hip movements", while her younger brother Louis, three, tries to copy her.

The podcast will be available to hear for free on Monday on the Apple Music 1 radio station, with the tech giant giving donations to the prince's chosen charities.

World+Biz

Prince William / Podcast / celebrity podcast / Apple / Apple music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

4h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

6h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

2h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

2h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

21h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status