‘Pranobik Bondhu’ award presented to Jaya Ahsan

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 05:43 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Popular actor Jaya Ahsan has been honoured with the "Pranobik Bondhu" award on 20 November. 

The People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation has awarded Jaya Ahsan with the "Pranobik Bondhu" Award 2021 on the occasion of "World Animal Day" (4 October).

Other awardees include - DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, rescue worker Abu Bakar Siddik, Sudha Rani, Gracy Puspita Sarkar, veterinarian Dr Fatiha Emnoor Eima, journalist Probir Kumar Sarker, veterinary teacher Prof Nitish Chandra Debnath, public health expert Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, and forest official Mollah Rezaul Karim.

The actor was handed over the crest at an award-giving ceremony held at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium at National Museum on Saturday.

Veteran actor and MP Asaduzzaman Noor was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Golam Quddus, AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, artist Kanak Chanpa Chakma, and art critic Moinuddin Khaled were present as special guests.

