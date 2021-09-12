Pori Moni resumes work on her incomplete, upcoming characters

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Pori Moni - real name Shamsunnahar Smrity - attended a dubbing session in Dhaka for director Iftekhar Shuvo's forthcoming film "Mukhosh", which received government funding.

Starring as Sohana Sabrin, a crime reporter in her role opposite Ziaul Roshan, the actress has also confirmed the matter on her social media.

She is also scheduled to start shooting for the highly anticipated film "Pritilata", based on the life of Pritilata Waddedar, who was a Bengali revolutionary nationalist from the Indian subcontinent who was influential in the Indian independence movement.

Rashid Palash, director of the film has informed the media that the shooting will begin after October 24th, the birthday of Pori Moni.

On August 31, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court judge KM Imrul Kayes granted Pori Moni's release on a Tk 20,000 bail bond in the drugs case, filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Earlier, the 29-year-old actress was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from her Banani residence on August 4, 2021. A case was filed against the actress for illegal possession of foreign liquor.

She was then sent to the Kashimpur jail and had been remanded thrice for interrogation by the police.