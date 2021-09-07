Pori Moni again seeks PM's attention on her security

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 03:32 pm

Actor Pori Moni has drawn the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina again for ensuring her safety

File photo of Pori Moni/Facebook
File photo of Pori Moni/Facebook

Addressing the Prime Minister as the daughter of the Father of Nation, the actor penned in her Facebook page on Monday, "Can you ensure my safety? Even the homeless are not so unsafe. Please take a look and see how I am surviving."

Md Kamal Hossain, Inspector (Investigation) of Savar Police Station, and also the investigating officer of the case filed by Pori Moni against the businessman Nasir U Mahmud, submitted the chargesheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka on Monday.

However, she has not disclosed any reason for feeling unsafe.

According to the chargesheet, Nasir U Mahmud, his associates Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and Shah Shahidul Alam have been accused under Penal Code 323 and 506, and 10 of Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

However, the police have not found any evidence of attempt to rape against Nasir. Whether the chargesheet will be accepted or not is yet to be decided.

After being languished in custody for 27 days, the actor received bail on 1 September from Kashimpur Women's Jail. Despite all the controversies, the actor is known for being vocal and highly courageous; while others perceive her as overdramatic. 

As she came out of Kashimpur Women's Jail, the actor wrote in henna, "Don't Love me bitch" on her hand, referring that she does not need the love of two faced snakes. The message became a symbol of resistance and many people across social media including media personalities began to post pictures with the caption "Don't Love me bitch" to show their support and appreciate the actor for being bold.

Earlier in June, Pori Moni sought attention from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and penned that she had been assaulted by a prominent businessman; upon which Nasir U Mahmud was arrested. Later on, Nasir was discharged on bail.

Pori Moni is currently awaiting a return to shooting.

Comments

