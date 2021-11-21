Peaky Blinders gearing up for season 6

The official twitter account of "Peaky Blinders" has dropped a teaser and announced the arrival of season six, the final season of the series.

"#PeakyBlinders series 6. Early 2022, on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer," reads the caption of the post.

The teaser featured Cillian Murphy in his signature Tommy Shelby style donning a black overcoat and a cap and walking across the dark cobbled streets with a large bag in his hand.

Director Anthony Byrne has also shared the teaser on his Instagram account with the caption, "We're coming for you sooner than you think. By order of…"

The shooting of the final season of Peaky Blinders which follows the notorious Birmingham gang led by Tommy Shelby wrapped up in June after facing multiple delays due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Season six will be followed by a film with all the prominent casts including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle and Joe Cole.

However, how the creator will omit the character of Polly played by Helen McCrory, who unfortunately passed away due to cancer earlier in April, is not known as of yet.

During an interview the variety creator Steven Knight said, the film will be "the end of the road for [the series] as we know it."

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," added Steven Knight in a statement.

The film will be shot in Birmingham, confirmed Steven.

Peaky Blinder which was launched back in 2013 on BBC, is one of the most loved shows of all time by fans across the world.