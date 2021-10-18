Owned surprise fans with an unexpected Extended Play

Cult favourite underground band, Owned, released their Extended play (EP) on 13 October.

They caught their fans off-guard with this surprise move. Unlike their other albums and singles, this EP was released without any prior notice.

The EP titled "Eighteen" was over the course of 5 days and the first song titled "Abadhon" premiered on 13 October.

The band believes that the EP represents a side of them that rarely comes out, and hence this EP deserved a different treatment too.

Owned is known to have a cult following in the Dhaka underground music scene and they believe that their sincere fans will appreciate the EP. In a way, this is the band's gesture of appreciation for their fans.

Alongside drooling over the mesmerizing tunes and melodious songs, fans are also blown away by the artwork provided by Ishmam Selim since seeing the first song of the surprise EP.

Eighteen has three tracks - Abahon, Shomorpon and Bishorjon. Published by Big Fuzz Records, this EP is now available on YouTube and Spotify as of today. It will also be available on all major streaming platforms. This EP is preceded by their studio albums One and Two.

Owned is a Dhaka based band of four - AK Ratul, AK Samee, Pritom and Fasih. They have been a trailblazer since their inception in 2012.