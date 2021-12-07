Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'

Glitz

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 11:53 am

Related News

Oscar winners assemble for climate warning comedy 'Don't Look Up'

"Don't Look Up", which will have a limited theatrical release, begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 24

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 11:53 am
Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Reuters
Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Reuters

Director Adam McKay has assembled an all-star cast brimming with Oscar winners to give a humorous warning about climate change in new movie "Don't Look Up".

In the Netflix film, Academy award winners Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet set to destroy the planet. But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep's President Janie Orlean.

Meryl Streep arrives at the North American premiere of &quot;The Laundromat&quot; at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2019.Photo: Reuters
Meryl Streep arrives at the North American premiere of "The Laundromat" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2019.Photo: Reuters

"I think the big trick is we want you to laugh ... The great thing about test screening the movie was right, left wing were all laughing," McKay, known for "The Big Short" and "Vice", said at the film's premiere on Sunday night.

"The commonality we're going for here is like, what have we done to each other? I mean, this polarization and this nonsense like, come on, can't we get back to basics? So, it's kind of political and then, at the same time, completely not political."

Three-time Oscar winner Streep, whose character's first reaction to the bad news is "to sit tight and assess", said the movie's message was simple: "Look up ... we know what's coming and we know we can do something about it."

The comedy sees DiCaprio and Lawrence's characters desperately try to get their message across and kicking off a media campaign.

The 77th Venice Film Festival - Closing Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, September 12, 2020 - Actor Cate Blanchett poses. Photo: Reuters
The 77th Venice Film Festival - Closing Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, September 12, 2020 - Actor Cate Blanchett poses. Photo: Reuters

"I think we all looked at this as an incredibly unique gift," DiCaprio, himself a vocal environmental campaigner, said. "We'd all been wanting to get the message out there about the climate crisis and Adam really cracked the code with creating this narrative."

The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and singer Ariana Grande.

2018 Governors Awards- Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., 18/11/2018 - Actor Jonah Hill. Photo: Reuters
2018 Governors Awards- Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., 18/11/2018 - Actor Jonah Hill. Photo: Reuters

"Don't Look Up", which will have a limited theatrical release, begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 24.

Leonardo DiCaprio / Jennifer Lawrence / Cate Blanchett / Don't Look Up / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

5h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

17h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

18h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

18h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status