Oscar Isaac embraces chaos in Marvel's psychological-thriller series 'Moon Knight'

Glitz

18 January, 2022
18 January, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 04:09 pm

Oscar Isaac dons the Moon Knight's hooded cape to star in Marvel's latest web series. The show also stars Ethan Hawke

Marvels Psychological thriller &quot;Moon Knight is set to release on 30 March.&quot; Photo: Collected
Marvels Psychological thriller "Moon Knight is set to release on 30 March." Photo: Collected

Marvel has released the first trailer for the upcoming series, Moon Knight.

The show will premiere on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on March 30.

In Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, as he becomes troubled by blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares his mind with Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

As Steven/Marc's enemies come to get them, they must deal with their identities while navigating a deadly mystery involving the powerful gods of Egypt.

Marvel fans are impressed by the trailer and the 'psychological thriller' approach of the series. "This looks like it's gonna be a mind bender for sure," wrote a fan." Another wrote, "This is looking incredible, I'm so glad they're going with a psychological horror rather than the typical formulaic superhero themes which we're accustomed to. Oscar Isaac is perfect in this role and I'm so exited to see more of him."

Moon Knight also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is credited as the head writer, with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jeremy Slater, Diab and Isaac attached as executive producers.

The series marks Oscar's arrival into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Some of the other web series released by Marvel include, Wanda Vision, Loki, What If?, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher and The Defender.

Oscar is known for starring in the Star Wars series of movies as X-wing pilot Poe Dameron. He also starred in Inside Llewyn Davis Ex Machina, X-Men: Apocalypse and most recently, Dune and Scenes From a Marriage. 

Marvel's last few big screen releases have been Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became 2021's biggest hit with a box office collection more the $1.5 billion.

The other upcoming releases include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

