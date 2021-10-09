Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan announces next film with Cillian Murphy

Glitz

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 05:33 pm

Related News

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan announces next film with Cillian Murphy

Christopher Nolan has announced his next film, titled Oppenheimer. The Cillian Murphy starrer film is due to release in 2023

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 05:33 pm
Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Photo: AP via The New Indian Express
Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Photo: AP via The New Indian Express

Celebrated filmmaker Christopher Nolan has roped in actor Cillian Murphy to play the lead role of American Physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in his upcoming historical epic.

Titled Oppenheimer, the film will focus on the life of the physicist whose role in running the Los Alamos Laboratory and involvement in the Manhattan Project has led him to be dubbed as the "father of the atomic bomb."

Universal Pictures is producing the project, which marks Murphy and Nolan's fourth collaboration after Batman Begins, Inception and Dunkirk. Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The film is written by Nolan and he also produces along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

"Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas' films have shattered the limits of what cinematic storytelling can achieve. We are thrilled to be working alongside them on this exceptional and extraordinary project and are grateful for their shared passion and commitment to the theatrical experience," said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman, Donna Langley.

Christopher Nolan / Hollywood / Oppenheimer / Film / American Physicist J Robert Oppenheimer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users