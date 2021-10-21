'One Piece' Monumental 1000th Episode trailer is out now

The first trailer of the 1000th episode of "One Piece" teases some of the most exciting events that have occurred on the show.

Though the trailer does not reveal any footage of the 1000th episode, the reminiscence of the earlier events has heightened the excitement for the upcoming milestone episode.

The brand new trailer also announced that a virtual live event will take place across both Funimation and Toei Animation's Youtube channel and the official Facebook page of "One Piece."

"The 1000th episode of One Piece is truly a history-making moment not only for the franchise, but also for the millions of fans around the world who have supported the series over the last 22 years," said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc.

"We're excited to mark this major milestone for One Piece and look forward to celebrating it together with fans at our special global livestream event on 20 November," he added.

One Piece. Photo: Collected

The livestream hosted by YouTuber RogersBase is scheduled to premiere on 20 November at 3:00 PST. It will also feature free streaming of episodes 998 and 999, fan videos, giveaways and other exciting events.

To celebrate the milestone of "One Piece," it was previously announced that Toei Animation and Fathom Events will be partnering for a special two-night theatrical event on 7 and 9 November for the screenings of the 2009 film "One Piece Film: Strong World" in selected theaters across the United States.

The colossal hit anime "One Piece" is based on the manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on their globe-trotting quest to find the "One Piece," the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger, reports Collider.

Having sold over 490 million copies across 58 countries and regions worldwide, "One Piece" is the top-selling manga series of all time.