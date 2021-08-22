Old Dhaka Diaries to release third single “Baaka Chaad”

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Old Dhaka Diaries to release third single "Baaka Chaad"

“Baaka Chaad” will be available on all major national and international streaming platforms including Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Saavn, Gaan

Old Dhaka Diaries to release third single “Baaka Chaad”. Photo: Courtesy
Old Dhaka Diaries to release third single “Baaka Chaad”. Photo: Courtesy

Promising indie band Old Dhaka Diaries will release their third track, "Baaka Chaad", on August 25

"For me, the song illustrates one's thoughts during a manic episode", says Sadi Shahnewaz, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band.

"However, the beauty of it is it can be interpreted in many ways," added the singer.

Old Dhaka Diaries was formed in 2019 by Sadi Shahnewaz, Moshiur Rahman Topu and Syed Ahnaf Sadeed. Its current line-up includes Saif Ullah Zahid and Alam Muhtasimul.

"I wrote the song in 2019, when we had no idea that a global pandemic will shut down everything," says Sadi. "Now, the song is more relatable than ever".

Old Dhaka Diaries has previously impressed the audiences with their singles "Prohor" and "Ekla Cholo Re".

"Baaka Chaad" will be available on all major national and international streaming platforms including Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Saavn, Gaan, Shadhin Music, Banglalink Vibe, Robi Splash and GP Music, among others.

