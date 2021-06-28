OIC Youth Film Competition will create world-class filmmakers: Hasan

Glitz

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in the award giving ceremony of OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Youth Film Competition. Photo: Collected
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in the award giving ceremony of OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Youth Film Competition. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday expressed the hope that the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Youth Film Competition will create world class filmmakers.

"The competition is a unique platform for the young filmmakers and I hope that it will create world famous filmmakers," he said addressing the concluding ceremony of Dhaka OIC Youth Capital Film Awards 2020-2021 at an auditorium of Tathya Bhaban on Circuit House Road in the capital this afternoon.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan, eminent singer Rezowana Chowdhury Bonnya and additional secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry (admin and films) Khadiza Begom, were present.

Besides, State Minister for Youths and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum President Taha Ayhan, Senior Secretary of Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen and Senior Secretary of Youths and Sports Ministry Md Akthar Hossain joined the function virtually.

Earlier, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, inaugurated the film festival on March 15.

He said films are the reflection of a society and the mirror of time. Youth is the human resource of every nation and they are the future of the world.

Hasan said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman encouraged the filmmakers in producing movies.

"Responding to the call of Bangabandhu, the producers of the country made many time-winning movies to show the path to the nation," he added.

He said Bangabandhu's worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working cordially to bring back the golden era of the country's film arena.

The minister extended thanks to the organizer for holding the film competition in the capital of Bangladesh and declared the names of the three winners' films.

The films are 'The Wasted Effort' of Turkey, 'Story of a Black River' of Bangladesh and 'France 1911' of Tunisia.

OIC Youth Film Competition

