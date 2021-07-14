The Obamas are adapting ‘Blackout’ for Netflix

Higher Ground is the production company founded by former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The Obamas' Higher Ground and Fatherhood producers Temple Hill are re-teaming for a new project at Netflix.

The companies are developing Blackout, a film and TV "event" that is being adapted from six different love stories, each penned by a different writer.

The project, Netflix notes, is being developed concurrently as a TV series and film adaptation. That means that some of the six stories could wind up in the film, while others are in the TV show.

Blackout takes place in New York City during a power outage on a hot summer night. It is told from the point of view of 12 teenagers with six love shots.

The six writers attached to the pen stories for the film and television project are Dhonielle Clayton (Little Pretty Things), Tiffany D. Jackson (Allegedly), Pierre Nic (Dear Martin), Angie Thomas (The Hate You Give), Ashley Woodfolk (The Beauty That Remains) and Nicola Yoon (Absolutely Everything).

Blackout becomes the Obamas' latest project for Netflix, joining features American Factory, Becoming, Crip Camp, kids-focused entry Ada Twist and We the People, with several others in various stages of development.

The Obamas inked a Netflix producing deal in May 2018. The former first couple set an expansive first slate of film and TV projects in April 2019.