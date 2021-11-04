Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ casts Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon

Glitz

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 11:47 am

Related News

Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ casts Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon

Though Damon has already worked with Nolan in the sci-fi drama Interstellar, this will mark the first time Downey Jr works with the acclaimed director

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 11:47 am
Robert Downey Jr. Photo: Collected
Robert Downey Jr. Photo: Collected

The cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' just went nuclear with Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon who are now in talks to join Cillian Murphy in the blockbuster biopic, according to Deadline. 

The film will mark Nolan's first movie for Universal, after a shocking move from his directorial home at Warner Bros. earlier this month.

Previously, it was reported that Emily Blunt was also in talks to join the film as Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer - the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb and also the subject of the film's story.

Though Damon has already worked with Nolan in the sci-fi drama Interstellar, this will mark the first time Downey Jr works with the acclaimed director. 

'Oppenheimer' is being adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. 

The film is slated to be released on 21 July 2023.

 

Robert Downey Jr / Christopher Nolan / Oppenheimer / Hollywood / Cillian Murphy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club