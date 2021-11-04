Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ casts Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon

The cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' just went nuclear with Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon who are now in talks to join Cillian Murphy in the blockbuster biopic, according to Deadline.

The film will mark Nolan's first movie for Universal, after a shocking move from his directorial home at Warner Bros. earlier this month.

Previously, it was reported that Emily Blunt was also in talks to join the film as Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer, wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer - the scientist in charge of the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb and also the subject of the film's story.

Though Damon has already worked with Nolan in the sci-fi drama Interstellar, this will mark the first time Downey Jr works with the acclaimed director.

'Oppenheimer' is being adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

The film is slated to be released on 21 July 2023.