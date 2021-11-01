New YouTube documentary to explore the real Will Smith

New YouTube documentary to explore the real Will Smith

Will Smith. Photo: Collected
The latest YouTube documentary "The best shape of my life" will unveil the never before known side of Will Smith.

The trailer teases Will Smith saying, "This begins as a journey to get into the best shape of my life, I'm gonna lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks."

While the trailer shows Will Smith gearing up to get into his best shape through hardcore exercises, it reveals Will's mind being lost somewhere else; perhaps, on an emotional roller coaster ride as he was revisiting memories while writing his autobiography.

The documentary captured Will Smith as he was writing his memoir to unearth the unseen parts of him. 

"I am writing a book and it's like exposing my life and so many things that people don't know about me," said Will.

"What you have understood as Will Smith, the alien annihilating MC, bigger than life movie star, is largely a construction; carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world, to hide a coward," said Will near the end of the trailer.

Will Smith shared that there was a time when he was struggling emotionally to the point of feeling suicidal.

Earlier in June, Will Smith unveiled the title and cover of his memoir.

"The Best Shape of my life" is slated to release on 8 November.

His autobiography "Will" will be available from 9 November.

 

