New Shang-Chi trailer features some huge MCU crossovers

Glitz

Hindustan Times
26 June, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 12:43 pm

A new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu and Marvel Studios' first Asian superhero lead, has been unveiled

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Photo: Collected
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Photo: Collected

Marvel on Friday unveiled a new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio's new superhero movie, its first featuring an Asian lead.

The two-minute trailer reveals more plot details, and teases the central father-son conflict in the film.

Watch the trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here 

It opens with a narration by Wenwu, aka The Mandarin, played by Tony Leung. He tells Shang-Chi, his son, about their family's long association with the mysterious 'Ten Rings' organisation. "If you want them to be yours one day, you have to show me you're strong enough to carry them," Shang-Chi's father says.

But the problem is that the business his family has been associated with for many years isn't exactly above the board. And so Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu, distances himself from his family, and the Ten Rings, leading to a conflict with his father.

He takes up a job at a hotel and starts living a normal life in San Francisco. But when his past comes knocking on his door, he must return to vanquish it once and for all. The final scene in the trailer teased the return of a major Marvel villain, who was last seen on screen over a decade ago.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton said in a statement, "Shang-Chi's main problem in his life is rooted in not knowing who he really is. He has to learn how to own every part of himself. If he doesn't allow himself to look at all of it—the good, the bad, the light and the dark—and to own it all, he won't be able to reach his full potential."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The film is slated for a September 3 release.

But before that, Marvel Studios will release the long-delayed Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and directed by Cate Shortland. The film is slated for a July 9 release, simultaneously in theatres and for an additional fee on Disney+. In November, the studio will release Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao.

