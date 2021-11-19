New project of Sisimpur on diversity, equity and inclusion

Sesame Workshop, the founding organisation of children's favourite program Sisimpur, is implementing a new project for the children in Bangladesh.

The organisation will implement various programs focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion under the project "Promoting Education for Early Learners".

USAID is providing financial support for this three-year project.

Fifty-two episodes of TV programs will be developed under this new project, which will be broadcasted from different TV channels of the country, reads a press release.

In addition, storybooks, Braille books and digital learning materials appropriate for children will be published. At the same time, there will be school and community-based programs.

Sisimpur will work at school and community levels in different parts of the country to retain the disadvantaged, children with disabilities and girl children at school and improve their learning outcomes.

Sesame Workshop Bangladesh and USAID jointly announced the opening of the new project at a hotel in the capital on Thursday on the occasion of International Education Week.

The project was inaugurated by Kathryn Davis Stevens, the USAID mission director in Bangladesh.

The program was arranged following Covid-19 protocols and the number of participants was kept minimum for ensuring social distancing, added the statement.

Member of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board Professor AKM Reazul Hassan, Chief of Asiatic Marketing Communications Sara Zaker and Executive Director of Sisimpur Shah Alam attended the event.

While talking about the new project, Executive Director of Sisimpur Mohammad Shah Alam said, Sisimpur is always willing to work with innovative ideas for the effective development of children.

"We believe this new project will make our children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder through a blended approach that combines television programs, school level supports and community interventions."

Sisimpur is working on a mission to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder everywhere' since 2005 under the pre-primary child development program.

Different ministries of the government are supporting the implementation of various programs including broadcasting of the Sisimpur program.