Netflix is 'shocked' at how well ‘We Can Be Heroes’ is performing

Director Robert Rodriguez has said that Netflix is 'shocked' at how well his 2020 film 'We Can Be Heroes' is doing on the platform. Priyanka Chopra played a supporting role in the film, which centred around a bunch of kids who are called upon to save the world after their superhero parents are kidnapped.

Not only does 'We Can Be Heroes' have a strong 'completion rate', its 'repeat rate is off the charts', Robert Rodriguez said in an interview. The filmmaker is currently working on a sequel, which he hopes to start shooting next year.

He told Collider, "They have been shocked at how well it has kept doing. They call it unstoppable. They have never seen any movie behave like that. Kids will just not stop watching it. And I think it happened with the Spy Kid movies, but you could not ever keep track of it, because you can not tell how many times kids watch it on VCR or watch on Disney channel. But now with their metrics, they can tell how many times a household is watching something again and again, through completion. "

He continued, "The completion rate was really high, but also the repeat rate was just off the charts, because kids just will watch it in the morning before school and after school every day. So yeah, they definitely want a sequel, which I'm working on."

'We Can Be Heroes' also featured Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Christian Slater, Sung Kang, Adriana Barraza, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor Dooley, Vivien Blair and Christopher McDonald.