Netflix is 'shocked' at how well ‘We Can Be Heroes’ is performing

Glitz

Hindustan Times
30 August, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 01:57 pm

Related News

Netflix is 'shocked' at how well ‘We Can Be Heroes’ is performing

Director Robert Rodriguez has said that Netflix is 'shocked' at how well his 2020 film ‘We Can Be Heroes’ is doing on the platform. Priyanka Chopra played a supporting role in the film

Hindustan Times
30 August, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 01:57 pm
We Can Be Heroes; Picture: Collected
We Can Be Heroes; Picture: Collected

Director Robert Rodriguez has said that Netflix is 'shocked' at how well his 2020 film 'We Can Be Heroes' is doing on the platform. Priyanka Chopra played a supporting role in the film, which centred around a bunch of kids who are called upon to save the world after their superhero parents are kidnapped.

 

Not only does 'We Can Be Heroes' have a strong 'completion rate', its 'repeat rate is off the charts', Robert Rodriguez said in an interview. The filmmaker is currently working on a sequel, which he hopes to start shooting next year.

He told Collider, "They have been shocked at how well it has kept doing. They call it unstoppable. They have never seen any movie behave like that. Kids will just not stop watching it. And I think it happened with the Spy Kid movies, but you could not ever keep track of it, because you can not tell how many times kids watch it on VCR or watch on Disney channel. But now with their metrics, they can tell how many times a household is watching something again and again, through completion. "

He continued, "The completion rate was really high, but also the repeat rate was just off the charts, because kids just will watch it in the morning before school and after school every day. So yeah, they definitely want a sequel, which I'm working on."

'We Can Be Heroes' also featured Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Christian Slater, Sung Kang, Adriana Barraza, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor Dooley, Vivien Blair and Christopher McDonald.

netflix / We Can Be Heroes / We Can Be Heroes sequel / Priyanka Chopra / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

18h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy