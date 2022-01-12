Netflix renews ‘Emily in Paris’ for seasons 3 and 4

Emily in Paris renewed for season 3 and 4. Photo: Collected

Netflix has renewed Darren Star's Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series 'Emily in Paris' for a third and fourth season.

Season 2 debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 on 22 December and topped the list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed between December 22 and December 26. Season 1 also resurfaced in the Global Top 10, appearing in 53 countries.

The escapist show premiered in October 2020 and became an instant hit, attracting over 58 million households in its first 28 days on Netflix.

'Emily in Paris' even surpassed 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Criminal Minds' on Nielsen's list of the top 10 most-watched streaming shows for the week following its premiere.

Two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program were also given to the show.