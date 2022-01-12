Netflix renews ‘Emily in Paris’ for seasons 3 and 4

Glitz

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 11:13 am

Related News

Netflix renews ‘Emily in Paris’ for seasons 3 and 4

Season 2 debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 on 22 December and topped the list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed between December 22 and December 26

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 11:13 am
Emily in Paris renewed for season 3 and 4. Photo: Collected
Emily in Paris renewed for season 3 and 4. Photo: Collected

Netflix has renewed Darren Star's Emmy-nominated romantic comedy series 'Emily in Paris' for a third and fourth season. 

Season 2 debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 on 22 December and topped the list in 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed between December 22 and December 26. Season 1 also resurfaced in the Global Top 10, appearing in 53 countries.

The escapist show premiered in October 2020 and became an instant hit, attracting over 58 million households in its first 28 days on Netflix. 

'Emily in Paris' even surpassed 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Criminal Minds' on Nielsen's list of the top 10 most-watched streaming shows for the week following its premiere. 

Two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program were also given to the show.

Emily in Paris / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

A dream come true in medical science

Now | Panorama
Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

23h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Department of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

1d | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

Man gets genetically modified pig’s heart

15h | Videos
Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

Two more RMG factories get recognized as green

15h | Videos
Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

Jahangirnagar University comes alive with colors

15h | Videos
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment