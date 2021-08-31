Netflix releases trailer for ‘You’ season 3

31 August, 2021, 11:50 am
Netflix releases trailer for 'You' season 3

Creepy Stalker Joe Goldberg is back with a baby. The news season will debut on 15th October

31 August, 2021, 11:50 am
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg; Picture: Collected
Creepy stalker Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, is back in town; now the psychotic lover has become a daddy in 'You' season 3. The news season will debut on 15th October.  

The trailer for the new season features a voiceover from Joe, revealing that he and his wife 'Love Quinn', played by Victoria  Pedretti, will welcome their first child in the next chapter of 'You'

The trailer also reveals the streaming date as Joe cuts a harrowing-looking cake to welcome his baby boy.

Netflix has also shared the snippets of the new parents. While the pictures show them as happy first-time parents; the fans already guessed that something disturbing is coming soon. In a picture where a lady was complimenting Joe's kid, one of the fans commented 'RIP in advance.'  

Netflix show synopsis reveals the couple has 'moved to balmy Northern California where they are surrounded by privileged entrepreneurs, Insta biohackers and Judgemental mommy bloggers'. In the new season, Joe has a high chance of obsessively falling for his neighbor next door.

Romanticizing this handsome yet psychotic lover would be totally wrong. Since the first season, Joe has been an obsessive lover to such an extent that he could kill anyone. This time, the deranged man will be seen as a husband and a father.   

In Season 2, Joe moves to Los Angeles from New York, to hide his previous crimes. He changes his identity to Will, and falls for equally unhinged 'Love Quinn'.

Saffron Burrows, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, and others will be seen in the new season. 

