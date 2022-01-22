Netflix finally confirms a second season of Squid Game

Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said yesterday that Netflix's most popular series of all time will be renewed for a second season, echoing previous comments from series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The comments were made during Netflix's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings interview, where Sarandos was asked about the show's future.

"Absolutely," responded Sarandos. "The Squid Game universe has just begun." Squid Game was one of last year's biggest streaming successes, with a "mind-boggling" 214 million global subscribers.

Squid Game will return, according to Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also revealed that talks for a third season are in the works. Seong Gi-hun, the main character, will also return, according to him.

"I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back," Hwang said. "He will do something for the world."

However, Sarandos did not say when Squid Game Season 2 will premiere.